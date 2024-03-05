Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

