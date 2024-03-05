Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Announces Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SOAGY)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SOAGY stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $88.90.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.