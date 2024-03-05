Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 128.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Savara

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Savara news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

View Our Latest Report on SVRA

Savara Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.77. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

About Savara

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

