Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.14

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.14 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 132,345 shares traded.

Science in Sport Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 6,017,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £661,964.71 ($840,163.36). Insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

