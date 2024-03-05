Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.14

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.14 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.22). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 16.80 ($0.21), with a volume of 132,345 shares changing hands.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

Science in Sport Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a market capitalization of £29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13.39.

Insider Activity at Science in Sport

In other news, insider Henry Turcan bought 6,017,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £661,964.71 ($840,163.36). 11.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.