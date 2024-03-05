SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13), RTT News reports. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
SEA Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of SEA stock opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $237,386,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SEA by 92.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in SEA by 128.0% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,669,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About SEA
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
