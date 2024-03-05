Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.45

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$8.65. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares changing hands.
Seven Generations Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Seven Generations Energy
Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
