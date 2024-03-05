Short Interest in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Drops By 9.1%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,162,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 146,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

