Short Interest in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Grows By 16.2%

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 226,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $157.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,938.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.