Short Interest in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Drops By 7.3%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

