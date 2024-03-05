Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Increases By 10.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,229 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

