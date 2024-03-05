Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Increases By 10.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 17,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.
Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor
In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,229 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on indie Semiconductor
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.