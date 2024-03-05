Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $39,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

