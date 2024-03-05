Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

SWN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.