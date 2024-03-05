STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $130,633,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $72,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,258,000 after purchasing an additional 486,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $32,339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 73.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,656 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 167,349 shares of company stock worth $4,763,520. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.