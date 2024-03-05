Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,284 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 613,539 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

