Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stellantis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.