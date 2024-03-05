Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 28.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $183.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $183.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.28.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.