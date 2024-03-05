Stifel Financial Corp Buys 109,740 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 326.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ExlService worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 386,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 308,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in ExlService by 422.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 46,717 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ExlService by 406.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 403.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 292,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

