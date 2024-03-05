Stifel Financial Corp Buys 13,276 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of Kforce worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 352.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. TheStreet raised Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Stock Up 4.5 %

KFRC stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

