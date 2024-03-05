Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,753 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.05% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSM stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $465.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

