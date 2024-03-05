Stifel Financial Corp Buys 4,190 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $361,817.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,826 shares in the company, valued at $26,868,047.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,487 shares of company stock worth $12,211,192 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

