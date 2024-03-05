Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,152 shares of company stock worth $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $319.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.08 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

