Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,434,000 after buying an additional 205,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 64.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.