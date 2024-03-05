Stifel Financial Corp Sells 15,595 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,595 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Kellanova worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after purchasing an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.