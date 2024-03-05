Stifel Financial Corp Sells 3,845 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.08 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.