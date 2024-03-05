Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,577 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,928,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,160,000 after buying an additional 527,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,431,000 after buying an additional 449,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,311,000 after buying an additional 316,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,239,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after buying an additional 442,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.