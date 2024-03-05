Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.
