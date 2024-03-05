Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $44,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $121.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

