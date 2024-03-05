Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $44,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
