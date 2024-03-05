Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stock Down 3.1 %

TGT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

