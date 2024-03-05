Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57, RTT News reports. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Target Stock Down 3.1 %
TGT opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.
Institutional Trading of Target
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.