Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.84 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.61 ($0.13). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 762,574 shares.

Tekcapital Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.73.

About Tekcapital

(Get Free Report)

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.