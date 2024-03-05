Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 67,303.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tenable by 60.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Tenable stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

