The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $203,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in Brink’s by 43.9% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 17,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.08.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. Brink’s had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

