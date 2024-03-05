Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.90. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 134,924 shares traded.

Touchstone Exploration Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

