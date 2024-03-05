Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.77

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.90. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 134,924 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92. The firm has a market cap of C$201.42 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

