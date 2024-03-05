UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in UiPath were worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,000 shares of company stock worth $9,674,870. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

NYSE:PATH opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

