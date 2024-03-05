Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $43,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $342.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $343.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

