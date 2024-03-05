Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $39,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

