Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

