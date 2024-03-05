Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $43,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $366.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.96, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.