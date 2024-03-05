WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 55,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 73.6% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $177.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

