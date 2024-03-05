Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $992,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,109.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $992,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 589,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,499,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

