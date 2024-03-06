10,941 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $34,749,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $25,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,348,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $72.89.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.