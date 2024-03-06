11,495 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,495 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 125,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth approximately $34,942,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

