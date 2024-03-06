17,610 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $140,000. Price Jennifer C. boosted its position in Standard BioTools by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 980,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

