1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Trading Up 3.7%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 129 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

