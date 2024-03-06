2,256 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on S shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,409,554.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 994,894 shares of company stock valued at $24,119,957. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

