25,456 Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,456 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Model N at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Model N by 3,888.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

NYSE MODN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $931.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

