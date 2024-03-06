290 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

