3,024 Shares in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $336,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

QUIK opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

